Lightning strikes College Station home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A lightning strike sparked a fire Tuesday night at a home in College Station.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Sonoma Circle near Rock Prairie Road and Rio Grande Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

Utility crews are also working to restore power in neighborhoods across the Brazos Valley that were impacted by the severe weather.

