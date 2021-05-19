Advertisement

Lightning strikes Gunter home

A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.(Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
At approximately 12:50 this afternoon, Gunter was toned out to a house that had been struck by lightning. The first...

Posted by Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - A Gunter home was damaged by fire after it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said it happened just before 1 p.m. on Fox Bend Trace Road.

The family was inside at the time, but was able to make it out safely.

Gunter Fire Chief David Gallagher says the home’s garage and a car were destroyed in the fire and the interior of the home has smoke damage.

Gallagher says to always call 911 if you believe your home has been struck by lightning.

“There have been some houses that get struck by lightning, people don’t see fire or anything right away because it might be hidden inside the attic, so we definitely recommend even if you don’t see any flames or smell any smoke, go ahead and call 9-1-1 and have the fire department come out and check,” Gallagher said.

Texas led the nation in lightning strikes in 2019 with over 47 million counted.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

