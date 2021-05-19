Missing Central Texas girl, 14, found safe

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – A14-year-old Killeen girl who had been missing for four days has been found safe, police said Wednesday.

Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday in the search for Leah Jollett, who was last seen at around 3 a.m. last Friday at her family’s home in Killeen.

Her family reported her missing on Monday.

“Leah has been located safe and is with her family. Thank you to all that shared our post,” police said in a Facebook update.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.