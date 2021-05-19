Scattered heavy rain still possible, but multi-inch rain totals looking unlikely

Going all the way back to Sunday, Central Texas has seen a good amount of rain. In fact, the average rainfall accumulation across the area was around 2″ with locally higher amounts close to 6″ on an isolated basis. Although some heavy rain may still hang around through the start of the weekend, the widespread high rainfall totals are no longer expected. We still could see anywhere from around a half-inch to nearly two inches of rain over the next 5 days with locally higher amounts, especially east of I-35. The amount of rain we may see going forward has dropped, but within any thunderstorms that move through over the coming days, flooding may still occur since the ground is relatively saturated.

The next round of locally heavy rain is expected to arrive late this afternoon and into the night tonight as a wave of energy moves north from South Texas kicking up showers and thunderstorms. We’re expecting this piece of energy to stay away long enough to give us a mostly dry day. There could be a few stray showers from time to time during the day but the large majority of us should stay precipitation free. If we’re going to see rain before the late-afternoon time frame, it’ll come during the morning near the Brazos Valley. Even though we’re expecting a mostly dry day, it’s still a good idea to keep an umbrella around in case you get caught under one of those showers. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s should warm into the mid-to-upper 70s despite widespread cloudiness. As the aforementioned wave of energy moves in from the south late this afternoon, it’ll kick up widely scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will increase to about 50% around dinner time with a 70% chance of rain after sunset. Rain may be locally heavy and there could be a stray strong thunderstorm but severe weather is not terribly likely. Overnight showers and storms should start to decrease in coverage and in intensity toward sunrise. Any lingering morning rain should mostly dissipate during the afternoon. Morning rain chances Thursday near 40% drop to 20% in the afternoon. Morning temperatures in the mid 60s should warm into the upper 70s late in the afternoon.

A few more waves of scattered showers and storms are expected Friday and Saturday but rain shouldn’t be widespread. Yes, it’ll still potentially be locally heavy at times and localized flooding is a possibility, but it won’t be a washout either Friday or Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday feature a 50% chance of rain with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. The best potential for rain should be near and east of I-35. We’re finally expecting to see a decrease in rain chances Sunday down to about 30% and most of next week will be dry. There still may be some scattered showers around but partly cloudy skies are expected to return and rain chances for the time being will stay capped near 20% before climbing to 30% Friday. Temperatures next week should rebound back into the low-to-mid 80s but most of the area should still remain below average! We’ll take the reprieve from the forthcoming summertime heat whenever we can!

FLASH FLOOD SAFETY TIPS :

SLOW DOWN when roads are wet

PLAN ahead and give yourself more time for your commute

Do NOT attempt to drive through standing water

If you come upon water standing on the road turn around and go back the way you came (TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN) & do not attempt to cross over because you never know exactly how deep the ponding of water is

6 inches of water will reach the bottom of most cars and can cause loss of control and potential stalling. It’s also high enough to cause a vehicle’s tires to lose traction and slide.

Water flowing at just 6 mph exerts the same force/unit area as air blowing at EF5 tornado wind speeds, according to Dr. Greg Forbes

