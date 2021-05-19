Advertisement

Severe weather leads to flooding in areas of West Texas

Most of the Crane Country Club golf course is underwater right now after last night’s severe weather.
By Kate Porter
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - Last night’s severe weather left some damage in its aftermath.

The greenskeeper says all he can do now is be patient and hope for minimal damage to the greens.

Greenskeeper Stanley Allen spent most of his day surveying the damage that severe weather did to the country club.

Allen says that it’s been years since he’s seen the golf course flood like this.

“I’m going to say that in a period of 15 minutes, the water was moving, I mean just like down the road. I mean, it just followed you down the road,” said Allen.

People spent the day retrieving their golf carts from the country club to avoid more water damage.

Allen says that the club stores a lot of equipment, hoping he moved quickly enough to salvage most of it.

“I’m hoping that it didn’t damage much. We have the other little barn that’s a facility for the high school golf team, but I know water got in all of them,” said Allen.

So what’s next for the Crane Country Club?

Allen says he’s mapping out a clean-up plan but is waiting for more of the water to dry up.

“A flood like that is never good for anybody. Other than that, it’s just a matter of drying out and making clean-up plans,” said Allen.

It’ll be a while before any golf is played out here, but for now, you can hear frogs enjoying a new home.

