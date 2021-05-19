Sexual assault suit against BU, 2 former athletes, set for trial in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A lawsuit filed in March 2019 by a former Baylor student athlete who alleges she was intoxicated without her consent and raped in her room in a university housing complex in the fall of 2017, a year and a half after the school fired head football coach Art Briles following the scathing Pepper Hamilton review, is set to go on trial in Houston.

The woman, identified in the suit by the pseudonym Annie Andrews, claims one Baylor football player surreptitiously added alcohol to her drink, and then two other players sexually assaulted her while a fourth recorded video that was later posted on Instagram.

Andrews, the suit says, “suffered emotionally, academically and athletically as a result of her sexual assaults and exploitation and she was forced with withdraw from Baylor after a tumultuous and anxiety-ridden semester.”

Two of the four players named in the suit were later dropped as defendants.

The suit alleges Baylor player Tre’Von Lewis sexually assaulted Andrews while another player, Justin Harris, recorded video later shared with other freshman players on Instagram.

Baylor denies the allegations and rejects the assertion the university had a “rape problem,” arguing the claim “is not grounded in the reality of what was happening on campus in the fall of 2017.”

Within 36 hours of the report of the incident, Harris, Lewis and a third player, John Arthur, who was named in the original suit, but is no longer a defendant, had been suspended from the team, Baylor said.

“Harris, Arthur and Lewis were all found responsible for one or more of the allegations against them and none are enrolled at Baylor any longer,” the school said in its April 2019 filing.

“It’s important to note that this is not a Title IX case, but one involving premises liability law in Texas,” university spokeswoman Lori Fogelman said in a statement Wednesday.

“Baylor University is prepared to vigorously defend the significant safety measures in place on our campus at the time of the incident in November 2017, to include not only physical infrastructure enhancements, but also training, education and the implementation of more than 100 specific measures directed at preventing and responding to incidents of interpersonal violence. We take the safety and security of our 19,000 students seriously and look forward to sharing our unprecedented efforts with the court.”

The trial before 234th District Court Judge Lauren Reeder, is being held in Houston’s NRG Arena, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Jury selection was expected to begin Wednesday, and testimony could be Thursday, the newspaper reported.

The incident allegedly occurred at the University Parks Apartments near campus overnight on Nov. 11, 2017 into the early morning hours of Nov. 12 after the Baylor football team lost to Texas Tech at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

None of the four players named in the original suit was recruited by Briles, and days earlier, on Nov. 3, 2017, the university announced an external review found the school had effectively implemented the 105 recommendations included in the Pepper Hamilton review university regents released on May 26, 2016, following a nine-month investigation by the Philadelphia based law firm.

The findings led to Briles’ firing, the reassignment of Chancellor and President Ken Starr, and the suspension of athletic director Ian McCaw.

Baylor’s online crime log says the incident was reported on Nov. 14, 2017 as “Alcohol-Minors Consuming/Sexual Assault,” and was referred to the school’s Judicial Affairs and Title IX offices, but the two heavily redacted police reports obtained by KWTX say only that campus officers took a report of a sexual assault.

The reports—one an incident report and the other a criminal case report—identify the complainant as Jane Doe 2 and the victim as Jane Doe.

Both were students and four to five sources familiar with the incident say both were members of the school’s equestrian team.

In June 2018, a McLennan County grand jury declined to Lewis and Arthur.

Lewis was kicked off the team in July 2018 following a theft arrest.

The Baylor Police Department’s arrest log showed he was arrested for misdemeanor theft of property over $100, but under $750, but provided no further details.

Arthur left the university of his own accord, then Baylor head coach Matt Rhule said in July 2018.

In August 2018, Harris announced he planned to transfer from Baylor.

