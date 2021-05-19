Advertisement

Texas governor signs one of nation’s strictest abortion measures into law

Gov. Greg Abbott signed into a law Wednesday a measure that would prohibit in Texas abortions...
Gov. Greg Abbott signed into a law Wednesday a measure that would prohibit in Texas abortions as early as six weeks.
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Gov. Greg Abbott signed into a law Wednesday a measure that would prohibit in Texas abortions as early as six weeks — before some women know they are pregnant — and open the door for almost any private citizen to sue abortion providers and others.

The signing of the bill opens a new frontier in the battle over abortion restrictions as first-of-its-kind legal provisions — intended to make the law harder to block — are poised to be tested in the courts.

Abortion rights advocates have promised to challenge the new law, which they consider one of the most extreme across the country and the strictest in Texas since the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Most Read

Deputies found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The man died.
Texas man shot his wife then himself; she survived, he didn’t
Waco police said one person is dead after a crash on Monday night.
Central Texas man dies in late-night crash
Kadyn Reynolds was to have graduated with the rest of the senior class on May 28 at West High...
Central Texas high school senior who could ‘light up a room’ dies in crash
Texas counties, cities, and school districts are barred from requiring face masks under an...
Texas governor bars local governments, schools from requiring face masks
Traffic was backed up on northbound Interstate 35 in Bell County in the aftermath of a police...
Bonds total $55,000 for man arrested after I-35 chase, roadside standoff

Latest News

Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
McConnell says he’ll oppose Jan. 6 commission to probe riot
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, in Netanyahu call, urges `significant de-escalation’
He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class...
LIVE: Biden to give US Coast Guard Academy commencement address
This May 4, 2021 image shows teacher Graciela Olague-Barrios working with two infants at...
Monthly cash payments could cut child poverty by nearly half, advocates say