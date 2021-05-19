Advertisement

Texas heartbeat bill ‘is a unique and clever law,’ law professor says

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law on Wednesday that would ban abortions in Texas at six...
Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law on Wednesday that would ban abortions in Texas at six weeks into a pregnancy.(WITN)
By Matt Zdun
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott signed the so-called Texas Heartbeat Bill into law on Wednesday, and legal experts think it is written in a way that will help it dodge future legal challenges.

Like similar heartbeat laws across the country, it effectively prohibits abortions past six weeks of pregnancy, starting in September.

Heartbeat laws in other states have been stalled by courts, but some legal experts think Texas’ version is written in a way that might make a legal battle more challenging.

“SB 8 is a unique and clever law,” Josh Blackman, a constitutional law professor at South Texas College of Law Houston, told KWTX.

“Usually the government is responsible for enforcing health and safety measures, so, for example, if the state bans a certain type of abortion, and a clinic performs those abortions, then the attorney general would come in and sue to enforce the law,” Blackman said.

However, the new Texas law transfers the power to sue abortion providers from the government to private citizens.

“It creates private attorneys general,” Blackman said.

Under the law, anyone — even those without a connection to someone seeking an abortion — can sue someone in civil court for violations of the law.

Blackman said that makes the law “hard to challenge.”

“Usually Planned Parenthood would sue the attorney general to try to challenge the law,” Blackman said.

“That’s not an option here because the attorney general can’t enforce it,” he added.

“I think Planned Parenthood will have to sit and wait until they get sued, in which case they can argue the law is unconstitutional,” he said.

Abortion rights advocates are vowing to fight the law.

“The governor does not have the power to erase our constitutional rights with the stroke of a pen,” Drucilla Tigner, the reproductive rights political strategist at the ACLU of Texas, told KWTX.

“This bill goes even further to allow anti-choice activists to sue doctors and counselors — anybody who wants to help somebody to get an abortion —which really does make it the most extreme bill in the country,” she said.

Rebecca Parma, a legislative associate at Texas Right to Life, agreed that it is among the most extreme pieces of legislation in the country.

“And we would view that in the best way,” Parma told KWTX.

The law does not include exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

It does include exceptions for medical emergencies.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The man died.
Texas man shot his wife then himself; she survived, he didn’t
Kadyn Reynolds was to have graduated with the rest of the senior class on May 28 at West High...
Central Texas high school senior who could ‘light up a room’ dies in crash
Waco police said one person is dead after a crash on Monday night.
Central Texas man dies in late-night crash
Texas counties, cities, and school districts are barred from requiring face masks under an...
Texas governor bars local governments, schools from requiring face masks
Traffic was backed up on northbound Interstate 35 in Bell County in the aftermath of a police...
Bonds total $55,000 for man arrested after I-35 chase, roadside standoff

Latest News

Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections
A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at an...
Fox News seeks to dismiss Dominion suit over election claims
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden and Netanyahu face first rough test of relationship
Gov. Greg Abbott signed into a law Wednesday a measure that would prohibit in Texas abortions...
Texas governor signs one of nation’s strictest abortion measures into law