Texas heartbeat bill ‘is a unique and clever law,’ law professor says

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott signed the so-called Texas Heartbeat Bill into law on Wednesday, and legal experts think it is written in a way that will help it dodge future legal challenges.

Like similar heartbeat laws across the country, it effectively prohibits abortions past six weeks of pregnancy, starting in September.

Heartbeat laws in other states have been stalled by courts, but some legal experts think Texas’ version is written in a way that might make a legal battle more challenging.

“SB 8 is a unique and clever law,” Josh Blackman, a constitutional law professor at South Texas College of Law Houston, told KWTX.

“Usually the government is responsible for enforcing health and safety measures, so, for example, if the state bans a certain type of abortion, and a clinic performs those abortions, then the attorney general would come in and sue to enforce the law,” Blackman said.

However, the new Texas law transfers the power to sue abortion providers from the government to private citizens.

“It creates private attorneys general,” Blackman said.

Under the law, anyone — even those without a connection to someone seeking an abortion — can sue someone in civil court for violations of the law.

Blackman said that makes the law “hard to challenge.”

“Usually Planned Parenthood would sue the attorney general to try to challenge the law,” Blackman said.

“That’s not an option here because the attorney general can’t enforce it,” he added.

“I think Planned Parenthood will have to sit and wait until they get sued, in which case they can argue the law is unconstitutional,” he said.

Abortion rights advocates are vowing to fight the law.

“The governor does not have the power to erase our constitutional rights with the stroke of a pen,” Drucilla Tigner, the reproductive rights political strategist at the ACLU of Texas, told KWTX.

“This bill goes even further to allow anti-choice activists to sue doctors and counselors — anybody who wants to help somebody to get an abortion —which really does make it the most extreme bill in the country,” she said.

Rebecca Parma, a legislative associate at Texas Right to Life, agreed that it is among the most extreme pieces of legislation in the country.

“And we would view that in the best way,” Parma told KWTX.

The law does not include exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

It does include exceptions for medical emergencies.

