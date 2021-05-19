Advertisement

Texas man accused of torturing kittens had worked as teacher

Graham Reid, 29.
Graham Reid, 29.(Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Officials say a Texas man accused of torturing and killing four kittens had worked as a geometry teacher at a Houston-area high school before his arrest.

Twenty-nine-year-old Graham Reid, of Sugar Land, faces four counts of felony cruelty to non-livestock animals.

The Fort Bend Independent School District said in a statement this week that Reid is no longer employed at the school.

An arrest warrant says Reid told investigators that he “felt powerful” when he tortured his four young cats.

His attorney has declined to comment on the case.

