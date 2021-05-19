Advertisement

Texas prison officials prepare to execute inmate convicted of killing great aunt

Quintin Jones, 41, is scheduled to die after 6 p.m. Friday.
Quintin Jones, 41, is scheduled to die after 6 p.m. Friday.(Texas prison photo)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas inmate convicted of fatally beating his 83-year-old great aunt nearly 22 years ago is scheduled to die by lethal injection just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, even after relatives asked for his life to be spared.

Prosecutors say Quintin Jones, 41, killed Berthena Bryant in September 1999 after she refused to lend him money.

He beat her with a bat in her Forth Worth home then took $30 from her purse to buy drugs.

Bryant’s sister says she doesn’t want Jones to be executed.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied Jones’ request for clemency.

If Jones is executed, it would be the first execution in Texas since July 8, 2020.

Four more executions are scheduled this year, one in June, two in September and one in November.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

