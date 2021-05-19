Advertisement

Waco: Community comes together to fix veteran’s roof

A local contractor is donating his time to help a veteran with a new roof.
By Hannah Hall
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sometimes a little help is all you need, and a Waco neighborhood is coming together to help a veteran with needed repairs.

Carmen Merritt has lived in Waco for years, and she said recently, she noticed her neighbor, James McWhorter, needed some help with his house.

She decided to reach out on the app, Nextdoor for ideas. Merritt said right away, so many people were responding with information about resources available in the community.

That’s where Millie Woods comes into the picture. Woods works with a contractor, so she asked him to donate his time doing the work on McWhorter’s house for free.

Last week, contractors were at the house getting measurements done and looking at what needed to be fixed. They’ll be replacing the roof next month.

McWhorter said he’s grateful.

“You got people waiting to help you, but you’ve got to ask,” McWhorter said. “And so that’s what I did, and so what you see here is a blessing from God above”

Woods said they are still looking for donations, both monetary and material, to get the work done on the house. Woods said they haven’t gotten as many donations as they have in the past, and they either need all the materials donated or the money to buy them before they start the work.

In addition to materials, Woods they’re looking for a few skilled laborers, particularly a carpenter. If you’d like to volunteer or donate materials, you can contact Woods at 254-224-6046. There is an account set up under Fix The Roof at BanCorp South in Waco if you’d like to donate money.

