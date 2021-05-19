Waco: Successor named for retiring Family Abuse Center director

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco Family Abuse Center Associate Executive Director/Director of Finance, has been named to succeed Executive Director Kathy Reid, who announced her retirement in January.

Thomas, who has worked at the center for the past eight years, takes over for Reid on May 31.

Reid served as the center’s executive director for the last 12 years.

