Mostly dry Thursday but scattered storms returning Friday and Saturday

Central Texas has dodged the rainfall bullet. After being trapped between a ridge of high pressure to the east and a trough of low pressure to the west, high rainfall totals have been seen across parts of the state, mainly close to the coast. But most of that rain missed us mid-week thanks to the trough of low pressure being just far enough east to keep the rain away. We’re not finished with rain chances just yet though. The trough of low pressure to the west is expected to dissipate and the ridge of high pressure to the east should pull moisture toward Central Texas tomorrow and Saturday. Positioning of this atmospheric river of moisture will be key; if it’s pointed a bit farther to the west, we may not see much rain over the coming days. We are expecting the ‘nozzle’ to point toward the I-35 corridor and rain chances climb to 50% Friday and 60% Saturday. We’re not expecting much of any rain today outside of a few morning showers east of I-35. Those morning showers will pull away before lunch time and while, yes, there could be a stray sprinkle here or there, the vast majority of Central Texans won’t see any rain. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s will warm into the upper 70s and even the low 80s despite mostly cloudy skies hanging around all day long.

The dry day leads to a dry night tonight. Clouds will still hang around and there may be a few isolated spots of drizzle by morning, but the best rain chances Friday won’t start to move in until the afternoon. Morning temperatures Friday in the mid-to-upper 60s should again be able to warm back into the upper 70s and low 80s despite the cloudy skies. Onshore flow Friday will bring a weak disturbance into the Houston metro area and that wave of energy should move towards us in the afternoon. Scattered showers and a few non-severe storms may bubble up midday and especially in the afternoon. Rain isn’t expected to be widespread and showers should be moving fairly quickly so flooding isn’t too much of a concern. Scattered showers are most likely near and east of I-35 and we’ll have a similar forecast Saturday. Rain chances will be slightly higher Saturday and with the expectation of more rain, high temperatures will in the mid-70s. Saturday’s best rain chances will again be during the afternoon and early evening. We’ll see a slightly lower chance for rain Sunday as high pressure tries to take control. Sunday’s rain chances near 40% will drop to 20% for the majority of next week. We’ll be near a ridge of high pressure but potentially not close enough to completely eliminate rain chances next week. Rain chances will be near 20% throughout the week and we’re not expecting it to rain each day. Temperatures should warm up next week back into the low-to-mid 80s but still slightly below normal for this time of year. A few isolated strong storms may be possible whenever rain moves through but a widespread severe weather outbreak is not expected.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.