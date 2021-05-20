Texas inmate convicted of killing great aunt executed

HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas inmate convicted of fatally beating his 83-year-old great aunt to death nearly 22 years ago died by lethal injection just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in Huntsville, even after relatives asked for his life to be spared.

Prosecutors say Quintin Jones, 41, killed Berthena Bryant in September 1999 after she refused to lend him money.

He beat her with a bat in her Forth Worth home then took $30 from her purse to buy drugs.

Bryant’s sister says she did not want Jones to be executed.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied Jones’ request for clemency.

The execution was the first in Texas since July 8, 2020.

Four more executions are scheduled this year, one in June, two in September and one in November.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.