Advertisement

7 nooses halt construction at Connecticut Amazon warehouse

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: May. 21, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam, a series of incidents local police called “potential” hate crimes.

Another rope tied like a noose was discovered Wednesday at the site in Windsor, about 10 miles north of Hartford, prompting an intensified law enforcement investigation and calls by the state NAACP on Thursday for the suspect or suspects to be brought to justice.

Amazon said in a statement that it is closing the site until Monday so that additional security measures can be put in place.

“We continue to be deeply disturbed by the incidents happening at the construction site in Windsor,” Amazon said. “Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in an Amazon workplace.”

Windsor police said they are working with the FBI and state police. A reward has been doubled to $100,000 for information leading to the identification of the culprits. The first noose was found at the site last month.

Connecticut NAACP leaders joined with state and local officials at a news conference outside the site Thursday to condemn what they called racist acts.

“We’re here to make sure that people are safe,” said Scot X. Esdaile, president of the state NAACP. “We’re making sure that the voices are heard and that this situation is dealt with in a professional and adequate way.”

Carlos Best, an iron worker and foreman at the site, said he has heard racist remarks there, including some made by a worker that he fired.

“Personally, on this job here, I have seen a lot of racism,” he said at the news conference. “This is not the only construction site that these things occur on, and it has to stop.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MJ Dixon was diagnosed with leukemia in February after he began to experience pain in his legs.
Central Texas boy with leukemia needs a bone marrow donor; the chance he’ll find one is slim
Deputies seized cash, guns and drugs worth about $70,000 after an early-morning traffic stop in...
Drugs, cash, guns seized after early-morning traffic stop in rural Central Texas
Thomas Elvin Darnell was arrested Monday in Kansas.
Kansas man arrested in nearly 40-year-old Texas murder case
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will allocate around $2.5 billion in food...
Texas families with students who get free or reduced-price lunches could be eligible for as much as $1,200 in food aid
Da’Veon Marquice Green, 17, was reported missing on May 14.
Another Central Texas teenager reported missing

Latest News

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 12
Police say at least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday...
Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar
Officials said police responded to a house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of...
Police respond to house party shooting in New Jersey
This May 20, 2021 photo shows the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint and arrest...
The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations