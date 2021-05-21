Advertisement

Another Central Texas teenager reported missing

Da’Veon Marquice Green, 17, was reported missing on May 14.
By Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police asked for the public’s help again Friday in the search for another missing Killeen teenager.

Da’Veon Marquice Green, 17, is at least the third Killeen teenager for whom police searched this week.

The other two were found safe.

Green was seen on May 10 leaving his workplace and on May 13 leaving the home of a relative in Temple.

Family members reported him missing on May 14, telling police they haven’t been able to reach him and are concerned about his well-being.

Green is 5-foot-7, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair in dreadlocks.

He was last seen wearing a black Puma hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black Nike shoes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

[MISSING/RUNAWAY JUVENILE] The Killeen Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating Da’Veon...

Posted by Killeen Police Department on Friday, May 21, 2021

