Big Bend National Park to reopen more trails Monday

The trails along the Chisos Mountains have been closed since April 8 because of the South Rim...
The trails along the Chisos Mountains have been closed since April 8 because of the South Rim Fire.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) -

Hikers rejoice! Big Bend National Park announced it’s about to reopen a series of trails in the Chisos Mountains that were impacted by the South Rim Fire. They will reopen on Monday, May 24.

That fire burned 1,341 acres throughout the mountains, forcing the park to close trails for seven weeks.

“After seven weeks of closures, we are glad to be able to safely open up access to the Chisos Mountains trail system, so hikers can enjoy many of the park’s highlights, including the South Rim and Emory Peak,” Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker said in a press release.

Keep in mind, hikers will be walking through areas that have been burned at various points. Park rangers advise visitors to watch out for falling trees, especially when the winds pick up.

The trails that will reopen include:

  • Pinnacles Trail
  • Emory Peak Trail
  • South Rim Trail
  • Boot Canyon Trail
  • Colima Trail

The East Rim Trail is going to open June 1 when the existing Peregrine Falcon Nesting Closure lifts. As for the Juniper Canyon area, that will remain closed for now due to hot spots in the area.

