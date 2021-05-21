Central Texas high school graduate, freshman with Down syndrome share transcendent friendship

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Connally High School quarterback Kavian Gaither, 18, who goes by “KG,” and Midway High School freshman Madi Potts, 15, met by chance nearly a decade ago at a company picnic put on by the Dwyer Group, where both of their mothers worked.

They’ve been inseparable ever since.

“Because they grew up together, they never look at race. They don’t look at religion or age and they don’t look at ability,” Madi’s mother Julie said.

“KG and Madi simply look at each other as friends.”

The two have been friends for almost a decade. (Courtesy photo)

The two have enjoyed movie nights, dinners out and sports.

KG has cheered Madi on over the years at her soccer and basketball games through No Limitations, a nonprofit that provides activities for those with special needs, and at many of her Challenger League baseball games.

And Madi, in turn, has cheered KG on at his baseball, basketball and football games.

So it was only appropriate as KG crossed the stage to collect his high school diploma this week, that Madi was there to cheer him on again, wearing a T-shirt she made with his initials on the back.

After the ceremony, the two greeted each other in the same way they have for years, with a great big bear hug.

“Her being at my graduation means the world to me,” KG said.

“Just having a great supporter. She and her mom just supported me and have been there for me all the years that I’ve known them.”

Madi says she’s already planning some road trips to Huntsville to cheer on her favorite college player.

KG says he’ll be waiting for her with open arms.

“We have a special bond that no one can replace,” KG said.

“I just love her with all my heart, and she means the world to me. I just hope she can continue to be there for me and be at my games and I’ll be ready for her little hugs down in Huntsville.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.