Advertisement

Drugs, cash, guns seized after early-morning traffic stop in rural Central Texas

Deputies seized cash, guns and drugs worth about $70,000 after an early-morning traffic stop in...
Deputies seized cash, guns and drugs worth about $70,000 after an early-morning traffic stop in rural Central Texas. (File)((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEBUD, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies seized cash, guns and drugs worth about $70,000 after an early-morning traffic stop in rural Falls County.

Deputies pulled a vehicle over at around 1 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 77 near Rosebud.

They arrested three people and seized an undisclosed amount of cash, two guns, one of which was stolen, and drugs with a street value of about $70,000.

The names of the three suspects weren’t immediately released.

BUSTED: At about 0100 this morning, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Highway 77 near Rosebud. After...

Posted by Falls County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MJ Dixon was diagnosed with leukemia in February after he began to experience pain in his legs.
Central Texas boy with leukemia needs a bone marrow donor; the chance he’ll find one is slim
Thomas Elvin Darnell was arrested Monday in Kansas.
Kansas man arrested in nearly 40-year-old Texas murder case
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will allocate around $2.5 billion in food...
Texas families with students who get free or reduced-price lunches could be eligible for as much as $1,200 in food aid
Da’Veon Marquice Green, 17, was reported missing on May 14.
Another Central Texas teenager reported missing

Latest News

30 years after Operation Desert Storm began, the 3rd Cavalry Association honored those soldiers...
3rd Cavalry Association remembers Operation Desert Storm
Club hosts pickle ball tournament to benefit at-risk youth
Family hosting bone marrow drive to find match for son sick with Leukemia
Family hosting bone marrow drive to find match for son sick with Leukemia
gfhjkl
Pickle Ball tournament today benefitting Temple 411 house
srtdsh
Interest in pickle ball is picking up