Drugs, cash, guns seized after early-morning traffic stop in rural Central Texas

ROSEBUD, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies seized cash, guns and drugs worth about $70,000 after an early-morning traffic stop in rural Falls County.

Deputies pulled a vehicle over at around 1 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 77 near Rosebud.

They arrested three people and seized an undisclosed amount of cash, two guns, one of which was stolen, and drugs with a street value of about $70,000.

The names of the three suspects weren’t immediately released.

