Experts raise concerns after Texas inmate executed without media present

HOUSTON (AP) - Legal and death penalty experts worry an execution without media watching how Texas officials administered a lethal injection against a condemned inmate is another example of a lack of transparency and competency in how the death penalty is carried out in the U.S.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is continuing its investigation of Wednesday’s execution, but so far blame miscommunication.

Prison system spokesman Jeremy Desel says officials do not believe any state laws were violated by not having media witness the execution.

Reporters have been able to witness and tell the public about botched or problematic executions in Alabama, Arizona, Oklahoma and Ohio where inmates could be seen gasping for breath or writhing while on the gurney.

Quintin Jones, 41, convicted of fatally beating his 83-year-old great aunt to death nearly 22 years ago died by lethal injection just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in Huntsville, even after relatives asked for his life to be spared.

Prosecutors say Jones, 41, killed Berthena Bryant in September 1999 after she refused to lend him money.

He beat her with a bat in her Forth Worth home then took $30 from her purse to buy drugs.

Bryant’s sister says she did not want Jones to be executed.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied Jones’ request for clemency.

The execution was the first in Texas since July 8, 2020.

Four more executions are scheduled this year, one in June, two in September and one in November.

