Advertisement

Experts raise concerns after Texas inmate executed without media present

Quintin Jones, 41, was the first inmate executed in Texas since July 2020.
Quintin Jones, 41, was the first inmate executed in Texas since July 2020.(Texas prison photo)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Legal and death penalty experts worry an execution without media watching how Texas officials administered a lethal injection against a condemned inmate is another example of a lack of transparency and competency in how the death penalty is carried out in the U.S.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is continuing its investigation of Wednesday’s execution, but so far blame miscommunication.

Prison system spokesman Jeremy Desel says officials do not believe any state laws were violated by not having media witness the execution.

Reporters have been able to witness and tell the public about botched or problematic executions in Alabama, Arizona, Oklahoma and Ohio where inmates could be seen gasping for breath or writhing while on the gurney.

Quintin Jones, 41, convicted of fatally beating his 83-year-old great aunt to death nearly 22 years ago died by lethal injection just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in Huntsville, even after relatives asked for his life to be spared.

Prosecutors say Jones, 41, killed Berthena Bryant in September 1999 after she refused to lend him money.

He beat her with a bat in her Forth Worth home then took $30 from her purse to buy drugs.

Bryant’s sister says she did not want Jones to be executed.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied Jones’ request for clemency.

The execution was the first in Texas since July 8, 2020.

Four more executions are scheduled this year, one in June, two in September and one in November.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MJ Dixon was diagnosed with leukemia in February after he began to experience pain in his legs.
Central Texas boy with leukemia needs a bone marrow donor; the chance he’ll find one is slim
Deputies seized cash, guns and drugs worth about $70,000 after an early-morning traffic stop in...
Drugs, cash, guns seized after early-morning traffic stop in rural Central Texas
Thomas Elvin Darnell was arrested Monday in Kansas.
Kansas man arrested in nearly 40-year-old Texas murder case
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will allocate around $2.5 billion in food...
Texas families with students who get free or reduced-price lunches could be eligible for as much as $1,200 in food aid
Da’Veon Marquice Green, 17, was reported missing on May 14.
Another Central Texas teenager reported missing

Latest News

30 years after Operation Desert Storm began, the 3rd Cavalry Association honored those soldiers...
3rd Cavalry Association remembers Operation Desert Storm
Club hosts pickle ball tournament to benefit at-risk youth
The House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees are trying to pass legislation that would...
Congress working on what could be largest health bill in US history
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
Billion-dollar Texas Rent Relief Program has ‘a lot of catching up to do’
Texas Rent Relief Program Update