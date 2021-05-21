Advertisement

Grand jury clears officer who shot unarmed Central Texas man with mental health issues

Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the device visible on Warren’s white T-shirt, and shouted, “Let me see your hands.”(Killeen Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – After Texas Rangers presented the results of their investigation Wednesday, a Bell County grand jury declined to indict Killeen police Officer Reynaldo Contreras, a five-year department veteran who shot and killed a man with mental health issues in January as the man ignored his repeated commands to lie down, and instead continued to advance toward him.

Contreras returned to work in April, police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed, but was on administrative duty.

Contreras shot Patrick Warren, Sr., 52, after responding at around 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 10 to a home in the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue in Killeen after police received a call requesting a mental health officer.

He can be heard on video from his body camera telling another officer after the shooting, “I had no choice man, damn it.”

Later, the body camera recorded Contreras saying the Lord’s Prayer as the mortally wounded man was loaded into an ambulance.

Warren’s family, represented by civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, has demanded Contreras be fired and arrested.

“A mental health call should not be a death sentence,” Merritt said earlier.

A Bell County mental health deputy had responded to the home on Jan. 9 and had taken Warren to a local hospital, family members said.

According to the family, Warren returned home, but the next day his psychiatric issues continued.

The deputy was not on duty on Jan. 10 and Killeen officers were sent to the home instead.

Merritt claimed Contreras “redirected his weapon towards Patrick’s wife” after firing the first shot at Warren, and then “trained his weapon on Patrick’s body and continued to fire his weapon, killing him.”

Killeen police Chief Charles Kimble, however, while acknowledging a breakdown at the “intersection of police and mental health,” said earlier this year that’s not what happened.

Contreras, he said, was focused entirely on Warren.

“The narrative is so significantly false we have decided to release the entire video from the Warren house.... we hope it tells a better story and the truth about what happened Jan. 10.”

“It’s a tragic situation, it’s hard to watch,” Kimble said.

An unedited version of the video with narration was posted on the department’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MJ Dixon was diagnosed with leukemia in February after he began to experience pain in his legs.
Central Texas boy with leukemia needs a bone marrow donor; the chance he’ll find one is slim
Deputies seized cash, guns and drugs worth about $70,000 after an early-morning traffic stop in...
Drugs, cash, guns seized after early-morning traffic stop in rural Central Texas
Thomas Elvin Darnell was arrested Monday in Kansas.
Kansas man arrested in nearly 40-year-old Texas murder case
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will allocate around $2.5 billion in food...
Texas families with students who get free or reduced-price lunches could be eligible for as much as $1,200 in food aid
Da’Veon Marquice Green, 17, was reported missing on May 14.
Another Central Texas teenager reported missing

Latest News

30 years after Operation Desert Storm began, the 3rd Cavalry Association honored those soldiers...
3rd Cavalry Association remembers Operation Desert Storm
Club hosts pickle ball tournament to benefit at-risk youth
Family hosting bone marrow drive to find match for son sick with Leukemia
Family hosting bone marrow drive to find match for son sick with Leukemia
gfhjkl
Pickle Ball tournament today benefitting Temple 411 house
srtdsh
Interest in pickle ball is picking up