Judge: Central Texas man charged in US Capitol insurrection can’t shed ankle monitor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Central Texas businessman Christopher Ray Grider, who’s named in a seven-count indictment stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, can’t shed his ankle monitor so he’ll have “more flexibility” to take his children on summer trips, U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ruled Thursday.

Grider, was arrested on Jan. 21, after he was named in indictment, which charges obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conflict in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

He was released from custody on Feb. 24 with conditions including a requirement he wear a GPS leg monitor and observe a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“As the court explained during the detention appeal hearing in this case, the decision to release Grider pending trial was an extremely ‘close call’ given the nature and circumstances of the alleged offense and the weight of the evidence against him,” Jackson said in the ruling.

“To the extent that Grider wishes to travel with his family on certain occasions, he

may seek the court’s permission to travel to particular locations on specific dates, and

he has not provided any reason why his GPS monitoring and curfew conditions must be

terminated in order to accommodate such a request. The court will assess any such request on a case-by-case basis,” Jackson said.

Grider, who has pleaded not guilty to all counts of the indictment, maintains he was present on Jan. 6 in the Capitol not to commit violent acts, but because he wanted his voice to be heard.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.