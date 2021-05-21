Advertisement

Kansas man arrested in nearly 40-year-old Texas murder case

Thomas Elvin Darnell was arrested Monday in Kansas.
Thomas Elvin Darnell was arrested Monday in Kansas.(Jail photo)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT
CONROE, Texas (AP) – Montgomery County authorities say a 75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man has been arrested on a murder warrant in a nearly four-decade old case.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer said Thursday that Thomas Elvin Darnell was arrested Monday in Kansas.

He says Darnell is now in the Montgomery County jail where he’s held without bond in the 1983 death of Laura Purchase after DNA connected Darnell to the crime.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

A deputy who was on patrol on March 17, 1983 along Interstate 45 spotted a fire in a wooded area, stopped to investigate, and discovered the body of a woman that had been set on fire.

The woman was later identified as Purchase, who had been reported missing in Houston

She was sexually assaulted and then strangled, an autopsy showed.

DNA was recovered and was ultimately linked to Darnell.

Purchase’s slaying was one of hundreds confessed to, then recanted, by Henry Lee Lucas.

DNA testing excluded Lucas and his accomplice Otis Toole.

