Advertisement

McDonald’s drive-thru worker serves positivity in Minn.

By KARE staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (KARE) – A McDonald’s employee in Minnesota is serving up smiles in the drive-thru lane and customers are “lovin’ it.”

Lunch time is show time when Daniel Marshall is on stage. He will sing your order, then bestow on you a name.

“What’s up rock star? How are you?” he said to one customer.

It wasn’t always that way for Daniel.

“I was different from a lot of people.”

The teasing started in elementary school when Daniel was diagnosed with autism.

“I was called names, like I was dumb, I was stupid, I was retarded,” he said.

Daniel’s mom said her son was taunted again after graduation by a manager at a different burger place.

“Every day they would say to him, you just need to quit. Isn’t there somewhere else you would like to work?” Cheryl Marshall said.

She worried for her son, but something clicked when Daniel teamed with Ashley Sicora, his McDonald’s manager.

“I understand how he ticks,” Sicora said. “My youngest son is actually autistic as well.”

Sicora sees similarities between Daniel and her son Liam, who has hyper focus on things like space and the planets.

“Customer service is that for Daniel. Everything he has he puts into that,” she said.

His manager isn’t the only one who has noticed. In the year since Daniel started, customers have left hundreds of messages, saying things like, “Ray of sunshine,” “You found a gem,” “An amazing person,” and “Best drive-thru ever!”

It was enough to get the restaurant owner’s attention.

“He literally makes people’s day,” said owner Tim Baylor. “No one quite like Daniel. Anywhere.”

Baylor put a message on the restaurant’s sign, showing everyone’s appreciation for Daniel. It thrilled Daniel to no end.

The restaurant owner put a message on the restaurant’s sign, showing everyone’s appreciation...
The restaurant owner put a message on the restaurant’s sign, showing everyone’s appreciation for Daniel. It thrilled Daniel to no end.(KARE via CNN)

“It’s home. It’s a brand-new opportunity to for me to be somebody in the world,” said Daniel.

Sicora says Daniel gives her hope for her own son’s future.

“When you see somebody like Daniel, it’s just kind of reassuring that it’s going to be okay and he’ll figure out his own way,” Sicora said.

“Very proud mom. Yes. Surely made us proud,” Cheryl Marshall said.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MJ Dixon was diagnosed with leukemia in February after he began to experience pain in his legs.
Central Texas boy with leukemia needs a bone marrow donor; the chance he’ll find one is slim
Deputies seized cash, guns and drugs worth about $70,000 after an early-morning traffic stop in...
Drugs, cash, guns seized after early-morning traffic stop in rural Central Texas
Thomas Elvin Darnell was arrested Monday in Kansas.
Kansas man arrested in nearly 40-year-old Texas murder case
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will allocate around $2.5 billion in food...
Texas families with students who get free or reduced-price lunches could be eligible for as much as $1,200 in food aid
Da’Veon Marquice Green, 17, was reported missing on May 14.
Another Central Texas teenager reported missing

Latest News

Officials said police responded to a house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of...
2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 12
Police say at least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday...
Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar
This May 20, 2021 photo shows the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint and arrest...
The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations