Advertisement

New Lady Bears head coach discusses direction of the program

By Darby Brown
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor women’s basketball coach, Nicki Collen, visited KWTX on Friday morning for an interview with Darby Brown.

Coach Collen spoke about recruiting, hiring staff and her vision for the program.

Baylor University hired former Atlanta Dream head coach Nicki Collen to run the program on May 3. Collen is the fifth head coach in Baylor women’s basketball history.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MJ Dixon was diagnosed with leukemia in February after he began to experience pain in his legs.
Central Texas boy with leukemia needs a bone marrow donor; the chance he’ll find one is slim
Deputies seized cash, guns and drugs worth about $70,000 after an early-morning traffic stop in...
Drugs, cash, guns seized after early-morning traffic stop in rural Central Texas
Thomas Elvin Darnell was arrested Monday in Kansas.
Kansas man arrested in nearly 40-year-old Texas murder case
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will allocate around $2.5 billion in food...
Texas families with students who get free or reduced-price lunches could be eligible for as much as $1,200 in food aid
Da’Veon Marquice Green, 17, was reported missing on May 14.
Another Central Texas teenager reported missing

Latest News

MCC Highlanders celebrate after winning the Region 5 Super Regional Series
MCC punches ticket to JuCo World Series
McLennan run rules Cisco in Super Regional opener
McLennan run rules Cisco in Super Regional opener
McLennan run rules Cisco in Super Regional opener
McLennan run rules Cisco in Super Regional opener
Baylor Tennis
Baylor Men’s Tennis advances to national title