New Lady Bears head coach discusses direction of the program

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor women’s basketball coach, Nicki Collen, visited KWTX on Friday morning for an interview with Darby Brown.

Coach Collen spoke about recruiting, hiring staff and her vision for the program.

Baylor University hired former Atlanta Dream head coach Nicki Collen to run the program on May 3. Collen is the fifth head coach in Baylor women’s basketball history.

