Advertisement

Odessa police searching for woman suspected of killing her husband

Investigators are asking anyone who knows where Clara Jassmin Ledward is to contact them...
Investigators are asking anyone who knows where Clara Jassmin Ledward is to contact them immediately.(Odessa Police)
By Shane Battis
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Odessa police are searching for a woman they believe is responsible for killing her husband.

OPD wrote in a press release that Clara Jassmin Ledward is wanted for the murder of Jacob Ledward.

She was last seen driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla with the Texas license plate number LXZ3998.

Clara also goes by several aliases including Tatiana Ledward, Clara Hays and Tatiana Hays.

If you know where this woman is, you’re encouraged to call the Odessa Police Department at 432-335-4961 or call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MJ Dixon was diagnosed with leukemia in February after he began to experience pain in his legs.
Central Texas boy with leukemia needs a bone marrow donor; the chance he’ll find one is slim
Deputies seized cash, guns and drugs worth about $70,000 after an early-morning traffic stop in...
Drugs, cash, guns seized after early-morning traffic stop in rural Central Texas
Thomas Elvin Darnell was arrested Monday in Kansas.
Kansas man arrested in nearly 40-year-old Texas murder case
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will allocate around $2.5 billion in food...
Texas families with students who get free or reduced-price lunches could be eligible for as much as $1,200 in food aid
Da’Veon Marquice Green, 17, was reported missing on May 14.
Another Central Texas teenager reported missing

Latest News

30 years after Operation Desert Storm began, the 3rd Cavalry Association honored those soldiers...
3rd Cavalry Association remembers Operation Desert Storm
Club hosts pickle ball tournament to benefit at-risk youth
Family hosting bone marrow drive to find match for son sick with Leukemia
Family hosting bone marrow drive to find match for son sick with Leukemia
gfhjkl
Pickle Ball tournament today benefitting Temple 411 house
srtdsh
Interest in pickle ball is picking up