Odessa police searching for woman suspected of killing her husband

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Odessa police are searching for a woman they believe is responsible for killing her husband.

OPD wrote in a press release that Clara Jassmin Ledward is wanted for the murder of Jacob Ledward.

She was last seen driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla with the Texas license plate number LXZ3998.

Clara also goes by several aliases including Tatiana Ledward, Clara Hays and Tatiana Hays.

If you know where this woman is, you’re encouraged to call the Odessa Police Department at 432-335-4961 or call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477.

