Fiery early-morning crash sends one to local hospital

The crash sent one to a local hospital.
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One person was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a fiery one-vehicle crash n Waco.

The accident was reported at around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of North Valley Mils Drive at the intersection of Valley Mills and Wooded Acres Drive, where an SUV had struck a shopping center sign near the Aldi store.

The SUV caught on fire, but the driver was not in the vehicle when it did.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

