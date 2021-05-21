Advertisement

Police investigating early morning shooting on Autumn Circle

Autumn Circle, College Station
Autumn Circle, College Station(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating after one person was shot early Friday morning.

According to police, they responded to the 900 block of Autumn Circle around 4:20 a.m. to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered that one gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police say the victim had incapacitating injuries.

Authorities shut down the street for several hours while they investigated. As of 7:30 a.m., the roadway is back open.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, police are asking you to call them at (979) 764-3600 or contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MJ Dixon was diagnosed with leukemia in February after he began to experience pain in his legs.
Central Texas boy with leukemia needs a bone marrow donor; the chance he’ll find one is slim
Deputies seized cash, guns and drugs worth about $70,000 after an early-morning traffic stop in...
Drugs, cash, guns seized after early-morning traffic stop in rural Central Texas
Thomas Elvin Darnell was arrested Monday in Kansas.
Kansas man arrested in nearly 40-year-old Texas murder case
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will allocate around $2.5 billion in food...
Texas families with students who get free or reduced-price lunches could be eligible for as much as $1,200 in food aid
Da’Veon Marquice Green, 17, was reported missing on May 14.
Another Central Texas teenager reported missing

Latest News

30 years after Operation Desert Storm began, the 3rd Cavalry Association honored those soldiers...
3rd Cavalry Association remembers Operation Desert Storm
Club hosts pickle ball tournament to benefit at-risk youth
The House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees are trying to pass legislation that would...
Congress working on what could be largest health bill in US history
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
Billion-dollar Texas Rent Relief Program has ‘a lot of catching up to do’
Texas Rent Relief Program Update