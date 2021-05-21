Rain chance go up this weekend as we track a tropical disturbance in the Gulf

More widespread rain and downpours are in the forecast for the weekend and a disturbance developing in the Gulf is the culprit for the wet weather. It doesn’t have a lot of space to become much stronger before making landfall, but the National Hurricane Center does give it about 60% of developing into a tropical depression or possibly a tropical storm in the next 2 days. This is something we will monitor closely over the weekend, but no matter if it strengths or stays as is, we do expect rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.

As it sits now, rain activity will just be scattered showers and storms each day this weekend and even possibly into the first few days of next week. Tropical moisture streaming into Central Texas does increase our rain chances a tad but we are still only expecting showers and weaker thunderstorms. Pockets of heavy rain and lightning are the main concerns over the weekend. For plans outside, you may be dodging the rain but it’s not expected to be a washout. Next week we see lingering rain chances into the first part of the week but as we dry out temperatures will start to warm quickly and we could be hovering around 90 degrees for a daytime high for a few days to end next week.

