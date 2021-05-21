Advertisement

Some people still getting sick after COVID vaccines, CDC reports

By CNN staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: May. 21, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small number of Americans are getting sick from COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1,949 breakthrough cases, involving hospitalization or death, among the vaccinated population.

Of that number, 18% were fatal and 79% occurred in people 65 or older.

All the cases involved patients, who were at least two weeks past their final dose of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Still, the CDC says, breakthrough cases are rare.

In the United States, 125 million people have been fully vaccinated. That means breakthrough cases occur in fewer than one in 64,000 vaccinated people.

However, the CDC acknowledges that the number of breakthrough illnesses is likely under-reported.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MJ Dixon was diagnosed with leukemia in February after he began to experience pain in his legs.
Central Texas boy with leukemia needs a bone marrow donor; the chance he’ll find one is slim
Deputies seized cash, guns and drugs worth about $70,000 after an early-morning traffic stop in...
Drugs, cash, guns seized after early-morning traffic stop in rural Central Texas
Thomas Elvin Darnell was arrested Monday in Kansas.
Kansas man arrested in nearly 40-year-old Texas murder case
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will allocate around $2.5 billion in food...
Texas families with students who get free or reduced-price lunches could be eligible for as much as $1,200 in food aid
Da’Veon Marquice Green, 17, was reported missing on May 14.
Another Central Texas teenager reported missing

Latest News

Officials said police responded to a house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of...
2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 12
Police say at least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday...
Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar
This May 20, 2021 photo shows the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint and arrest...
The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations