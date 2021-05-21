Advertisement

Texas officers shoot, kill man who opened fire during early-morning traffic stop

Texas officers early Friday shot and killed a man who opened fire during a traffic stop. (File)
Texas officers early Friday shot and killed a man who opened fire during a traffic stop. (File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT
HOUSTON (AP) - Police in Houston say officers fatally shot a man who approached them during a traffic stop, then pulled a gun and opened fire.

Assistant Police Chief James Jones says officers had stopped a pickup truck for speeding early Friday and the driver said he was fleeing gunfire from someone in a car shooting at another vehicle on a roadway.

Jones says another man then walked up to officers and began talking before pulling a gun and opening fire.

Jones says officers returned fire, killing the man.

No names were released.

Jones says investigators are trying to determine if the dead man was involved in the initial shooting.

