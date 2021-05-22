Advertisement

Club hosts pickle ball tournament to benefit at-risk youth

By Rosemond Crown
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens took to a tennis court Saturday morning but it wasn’t for a game of tennis. Rather, it was to play pickle ball-- a game similar to tennis but played on a smaller court and with a paddle instead of a racket.

The tournament was hosted at the Wildflower Country Club in Temple. It was organized by the Briggs family as a celebration of the start of their new company Imperium Real Estate.

Proceeds from the tournament go toward the Temple 411 House which is a facility in Temple providing mentorship and other services to at risk boys.

Stan Briggs, one of the owners of Imperium Real Estate said he estimates Saturday’s tournament raised about $5,000 for the Temple 411 House.

