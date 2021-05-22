Hundreds of area kids 12-15 roll up sleeves for first dose of Pfizer vaccine

(KWTX) - Almost 1,200 children from 12- to 15-years-of age in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is tracking have received one dose of Pfizer vaccine, according to Department of State Health Services data Friday, and eight are fully vaccinated, which apparently means they were given the first dose before the vaccine was approved for use for people in that age group, perhaps as part of clinical trials.

Kathy Krey’s two 14-year-old boys are among those who’ve received the first dose.

“I felt like the risk of them getting sick with COVID or spreading it to others in our community or having long-term consequences were greater than any risk of unknown symptoms from the vaccine,” Krey said.

She says it’s not only important to protect her boys, but also those who are unable to get the vaccine.

“It allows us to think differently about our summer vacation plans and about their extracurricular activities, basketball and cycling, as well as thinking about the upcoming school year and knowing we really want to get everyone back in school,” Krey said.

The Pfizer vaccine has been available since May 12 for adolescents 12 to 15, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended it, as well,

“As a parent myself of two children, I know that sometimes parents are hesitant about vaccinating children because they say this is a new technology, what if something were to go wrong,” said Dr. George Dubrocq, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Baylor Scott & White.

Parental consent is required for vaccination of children 12-15.

Consent may be oral or written and a parent or guardian does not need to be present when a child is vaccinated, unless required by the provider.

“I’ve heard some parents be concerned with their kid potentially having an allergic reaction, but once we usually go over the ingredients with them and how there are no preservatives, seven ingredients and just very limited and the chances of that are so low, the parents usually feel a lot better,” said Kirstin Sepulveda, RN, an infectious disease nurse at Baylor Scott & White.

Sepulveda assures parents the vaccine is safe and effective with promising studies continuing every day.

“So far, it’s been 100 percent effective in trials,” Sepulveda said.

Baylor Scott & White says vaccination appointments for children 12 to 15 must be scheduled by calling 1.844.BSW.VACC.

Central Texas vaccination rates overall continue to trail the state numbers.

Statewide Friday almost 54% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and almost 43% were fully vaccinated while almost 38% of Central Texas residents 16 and older have received first doses and 30% are fully vaccinated.

In Bell County, almost 600 children 12 to 15 have received one dose and two are fully vaccinated, while more than 33% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and more than 26% are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, just more than 400 children 12 to 15 have received one dose, and five are fully vaccinated, while 44% of residents 16 and older haver received one dose and almost 36% are fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County Friday, according to data from the State Vaccination Dashboard, 13 children 12 to 15 have received one dose while just more than 36% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County, almost 70 children 12 to 15 have received one dose while 21% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, nine children 12 to 15 have received one dose while more than 27% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, five children 12 to 15 have received one dose while just more than 23% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, one child 12 to 15 has received one dose while more than 39% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 12 children 12 to 15 have received one dose while 32% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 20 children 12 to 15 have received one dose while more than 30% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 12 children 12 to 15 have received one dose while more than 30% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, five children 12 to 15 have received one dose while more than 26% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated; in Milam County, 19 children 12 to 15 have received one dose while almost 34% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, one child 12 to 15 has received one dose while more than 34% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County, 23 children 12 to 15 have received one dose and one is fully vaccinated while more than 35% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, eight children 12 to 15 have received one dose while 34% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, one child 12 to 15 has received one dose while 30% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

NEW CASES AND ADDITIONAL DEATHS

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rose by just 10 Friday to 78,934, and DSHS reported the death of two more area residents diagnosed with the virus.

The Central Texas death toll may be as high as 1,683 but according to DSHS data Friday the regional death toll stands at 1,665, including 423 Bell County residents, 11 fewer than the last local count of 434; 34 Bosque County residents; 86 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 27 Hamilton County residents; 108 Hill County residents; 33 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 79 Limestone County residents; 472 McLennan County residents,16 more than the local count of 456; 48 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 47; 21 Mills County residents; 143 Navarro County residents, seven fewer than the local count of 150; 43 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 43 Friday to 50,094.

DSHS reported another 1,138 confirmed cases of the virus statewide, 1,011 of them new.

At least 49,416 cases were active Friday, below 50,000 for the first time since June 2020, at least 2,800,275 residents have recovered, and 2,081 were hospitalized, about 20 fewer than on Thursday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 43 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 5% all hospitalizations and filling almost 4% of available beds.

At least 19 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 4% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate 3.66% Friday, down from 3.69% Thursday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

Masks are coming off in Texas.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its mask guidance last week, and now says those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may resume activities without wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

But Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order that bars any county, city, school district, public health authority or government official from mandating face masks effective Saturday.

Some health experts say the order was premature and could lead to an increase in new cases, particularly as more virulent variants spread.

They urge residents who aren’t fully vaccinated against the virus to continue to wear masks.

The City of Waco has updated protocols and beginning Friday no longer requires masks to be worn by the public outside on city property or inside city buildings except bus stations and the airport as required by federal law. Starting Friday city employees no longer are required to wear masks except those assigned to the airport of bus station. Occupancy restrictions will be lifted Monday at city operated museums and venues. On June 7, city hall and the Development Center will again be open to the public. And on June 15, city council meetings will again be open to the public.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

VACCINATIONS

About 60% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses that have spoiled since the Texas vaccination program started in December were wasted in just the past two weeks, state data show.

A Houston Chronicle analysis showed demand for the vaccine is plummeting in the state.

The roughly 36,000 vaccine doses spoiled in the past two weeks are still a minute fraction of the state’s vaccine allotment.

The state says it’s administering about 144,000 vaccinations daily, less than half of the 290,000-vaccination peak last month.

The state earlier halted weekly allocations of COVID-19 vaccine to providers because supply exceeds demand instead is filling vaccine orders as they come in.

The state has also opened a call center at 8 a.m. to connect businesses, organizations, and homebound seniors with mobile vaccination teams.

Businesses and civic organizations with 10 or more employees, members or visitors who are willing to be vaccinated may call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 3 to schedule a visit from a state mobile vaccine team.

Homebound seniors may call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their homes.

A new White House initiative should make it easier to find available vaccines.

Text a zip code to GetVax (438829), or in Spanish to Vacuna (822862), and the response will list three nearby locations with vaccines in stock.

The Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler allows residents to sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District has paused updates of its local dashboard, but says the updates will resume if the county’s incidence rate rises to more than 80 cases per 100,000 residents.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 22,582 cases Friday, but has not been updated since May 14

The last local update set the virus’ death toll in the county at 434.

State data showed 423 deaths Friday.

At least 181 cases were active, and 21,861 residents have recovered, according to DSHS data.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Friday showed two active cases and a total of 370 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Friday showed one active case and a total of 43 since March 2020, 31 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed nine cases involving students and two involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,800 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, including 915 involving students and 885 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed no active cases.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District dashboard still showed 27,356 total cases Friday.

Local data showed 456 deaths, but DSHS data showed 472.

At least 138 cases were active Friday, 26,762 residents have recovered and 16 were hospitalized, four of them on ventilators.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on May 27 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 14 active cases Friday, 13 involving students and one involving a staff member. Active cases during the spring semester peaked at 449 on March 4. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,998 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, five tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff through the summer. The university will not require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall, but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The university has provided revised guidance for the summer, eliminating capacity limitations on outdoor activities, and making face coverings optional outside. Indoors, any student, faculty member or staff member who is fully vaccinated may meet indoors with fully vaccinated people in groups of 15 or fewer without face coverings or social distancing and may also meet with groups of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in groups of 15 or fewer without face coverings or social distancing.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed no active cases Friday and a cumulative total of 364 cases, 282 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard reported no active cases Friday and a total of 294 student cases, 301 staff cases and 18 cases involving people classified as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed five cases across three campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 7,020 confirmed and 275 probable cases Friday.

At least 7,149 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed 86 lives in the county, according to state data.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard wasn’t accessible Friday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported two cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit; two cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; one involving an inmate and five involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where one inmate was isolated; one case involving an employee at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 35 inmates were restricted and one was isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,894 confirmed and 199 probable cases Friday.

State data showed at least 2,041 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported no cases at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,159 confirmed and 744 probable cases of the virus Friday.

At least 2,690 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the life of a 79th resident, state data showed.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,470 confirmed and 2,368 probable cases Friday.

Of the total, at least 5,623 patients have recovered.

State data showed 143 deaths in the county.

Local data last updated on March 31 showed 150 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,374 confirmed and 310 probable cases of the virus Friday. Of the total, 1,633 residents have recovered and a 34th has died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,116 confirmed and 829 probable cases Friday. At least 1,838 residents have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an inmate and two cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 57 inmates were restricted, and one was isolated.

Hamilton County had 722 confirmed and 58 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 743 residents have recovered and 27 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Friday had 3,796 confirmed cases and 717 probable cases. At least 4,377 patients have recovered, and 108 residents have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Friday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Friday showed one case at the junior high.

Lampasas County had 1,856 confirmed and 337 probable cases Friday. At least 2,140 residents have recovered, and 33 residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 1,277 confirmed and 363 probable cases Friday. At least 1,586 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,459 confirmed and 1,094 probable cases Friday. At least 2,538 patients have recovered and 48 have died. Fourteen cases were active Friday, and no residents with the virus were hospitalized.

Mills County had 595 confirmed and 63 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 635 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,733 confirmed cases Friday and 424 probable cases. At least 2,074 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 525 confirmed cases Friday and 256 probable cases. At least 759 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an inmate and two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where one inmate was isolated.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.