Advertisement

McLennan run rules Cisco in Super Regional opener

By Darby Brown
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The McLennan Highlanders run-ruled the Cisco Wranglers 11-3 in eight innings of today’s Super Regional opener and are now just one win away from returning to the JUCO World Series for the first time since 2017.

Logan Henderson picked up the win on the mound, striking out 11 batters in seven innings. This is Henderson’s fifth consecutive outing with double-digit strikeouts.

McLennan took the early lead with Garrett Martin’s solo home run in the bottom of the first. Cisco took the lead with two runs in the top of the second inning.

Roberto Gonzalez drew a walk and Reed Chumley singled. August Ramirez followed with a double to score both runners.

The Highlanders regained the lead with four runs in the fourth. Blake Jackson reached on an error and Martin walked. Mason Greer followed with a single to score Jackson. Dominic Tamez also walked, loading the bases. Alex Lopez singled to score Martin, and Greer scored when Hank Bard grounded into a double play.

McLennan added three runs in the sixth. Tamez and Lopez both singled. Pinch hitter Ben Rosengard doubled to score Tamez, and Lopez scored on a sacrifice fly by Jaylen Williams.

Rosengard then scored on a wild pitch. Cisco’s final run came in the top of the eighth as Colton Moore singled and score on a triple by Alec Carr.

The Highlanders sealed the run rule with five runs in the bottom of the eighth. Tamez doubled, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a double by Lopez. Rosengard was hit by the pitch, and Williams singled to score Lopez. Rosengard scored on a single by Jackson. Martin followed with a single to score Williams and Jackson, ending the game.

Game two is slated for noon Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark, weather permitting.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MJ Dixon was diagnosed with leukemia in February after he began to experience pain in his legs.
Central Texas boy with leukemia needs a bone marrow donor; the chance he’ll find one is slim
Deputies seized cash, guns and drugs worth about $70,000 after an early-morning traffic stop in...
Drugs, cash, guns seized after early-morning traffic stop in rural Central Texas
Thomas Elvin Darnell was arrested Monday in Kansas.
Kansas man arrested in nearly 40-year-old Texas murder case
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will allocate around $2.5 billion in food...
Texas families with students who get free or reduced-price lunches could be eligible for as much as $1,200 in food aid
Da’Veon Marquice Green, 17, was reported missing on May 14.
Another Central Texas teenager reported missing

Latest News

MCC Highlanders celebrate after winning the Region 5 Super Regional Series
MCC punches ticket to JuCo World Series
McLennan run rules Cisco in Super Regional opener
McLennan run rules Cisco in Super Regional opener
Baylor Tennis
Baylor Men’s Tennis advances to national title
Coach Collen visits KWTX
New Lady Bears head coach discusses direction of the program