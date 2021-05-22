McLennan run rules Cisco in Super Regional opener

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The McLennan Highlanders run-ruled the Cisco Wranglers 11-3 in eight innings of today’s Super Regional opener and are now just one win away from returning to the JUCO World Series for the first time since 2017.

Logan Henderson picked up the win on the mound, striking out 11 batters in seven innings. This is Henderson’s fifth consecutive outing with double-digit strikeouts.

McLennan took the early lead with Garrett Martin’s solo home run in the bottom of the first. Cisco took the lead with two runs in the top of the second inning.

Roberto Gonzalez drew a walk and Reed Chumley singled. August Ramirez followed with a double to score both runners.

The Highlanders regained the lead with four runs in the fourth. Blake Jackson reached on an error and Martin walked. Mason Greer followed with a single to score Jackson. Dominic Tamez also walked, loading the bases. Alex Lopez singled to score Martin, and Greer scored when Hank Bard grounded into a double play.

McLennan added three runs in the sixth. Tamez and Lopez both singled. Pinch hitter Ben Rosengard doubled to score Tamez, and Lopez scored on a sacrifice fly by Jaylen Williams.

Rosengard then scored on a wild pitch. Cisco’s final run came in the top of the eighth as Colton Moore singled and score on a triple by Alec Carr.

The Highlanders sealed the run rule with five runs in the bottom of the eighth. Tamez doubled, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a double by Lopez. Rosengard was hit by the pitch, and Williams singled to score Lopez. Rosengard scored on a single by Jackson. Martin followed with a single to score Williams and Jackson, ending the game.

Game two is slated for noon Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark, weather permitting.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.