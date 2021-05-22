More Rain Heading Into Next Week Before We Dry Out and Heat Up

Showers taper off going through the evening with temperatures staying in the low 70′s. We’ll see a couple of spotty showers during the overnight, but the better rain chances return for your Sunday. Sunday morning we’ll have spotty rain, with scattered showers coming back as we head into the afternoon. Those showers move out around 7pm, after which we’ll have dry weather the rest of the evening. Another round of rain moves in for your Monday, but after that some dry weather will move in.

A mid-level High over Mexico will dry us up by Wednesday, with highs getting back into the mid 80′s for most. Dry weather continues after that into next weekend, where could possibly get to the 90 mark. As far as the tropics are concerned, everything is quiet as of now other than subtropical storm Ana, which is up in the Northern Atlantic. However, this won’t be moving anywhere near the United States as we go into next week.

