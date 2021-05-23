Advertisement

3rd Cavalry Association remembers Operation Desert Storm

30 years after Operation Desert Storm began, the 3rd Cavalry Association honored those soldiers...
30 years after Operation Desert Storm began, the 3rd Cavalry Association honored those soldiers with a dinner at the Shilo Inn in Killeen on Saturday evening.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - 30 years after Operation Desert Storm began, the 3rd Cavalry Association honored those soldiers with a dinner at the Shilo Inn in Killeen on Saturday evening.

The dinner marked the end of brave rifles week, a celebration of the 175th anniversary of the unit.

“Time goes by really fast and it never seemed like 30 years ago,” said Veteran Sean Ryan.

“It’s just like high school, it seems like yesterday.

The start of Operation Desert Storm when American troops pushed back on Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait is something that still strikes memories with veterans today. Looking back 30 years later, what do members of 3rd CAV remember most about the conflict?

“The vastness of nothing,” said Kevin Dasing.

“It was so much of the same old sights and it was amazing how we went across the desert and still find the enemy.”

During the dinner, many of the veterans were able to meet up with old comrades and share memories, lessons learned and stories with active duty soldiers.

“I saw enemy action before anybody else did,” said Dasing.

“So leadership wasn’t much, it was always behind me. But what always persevered was the people getting up and doing what they needed to do. There was no sitting behind, let this guy do it before somebody else does it.”

While many of the veterans were happy to be honored, they were most grateful to see their brothers in arms again.

“Seeing people I haven’t seen for 30 years and seeing my commander that was with me there, it’s great to see them,” Ryan said.

“It was great to just sit with him and reflect on the lessons learned and what we did and see the comradery or spirit that 3rd Cav still has.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MJ Dixon was diagnosed with leukemia in February after he began to experience pain in his legs.
Central Texas boy with leukemia needs a bone marrow donor; the chance he’ll find one is slim
Deputies seized cash, guns and drugs worth about $70,000 after an early-morning traffic stop in...
Drugs, cash, guns seized after early-morning traffic stop in rural Central Texas
Thomas Elvin Darnell was arrested Monday in Kansas.
Kansas man arrested in nearly 40-year-old Texas murder case
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will allocate around $2.5 billion in food...
Texas families with students who get free or reduced-price lunches could be eligible for as much as $1,200 in food aid
Da’Veon Marquice Green, 17, was reported missing on May 14.
Another Central Texas teenager reported missing

Latest News

KWTX Fastcast Images
Scattered Rain Returns This Afternoon with Sunny, Dry Weather on The Way
fastcast storms stormy clouds cloudy overcast rain
More Rain Heading Into Next Week Before We Dry Out and Heat Up
FastCast
Rain chance go up this weekend as we track a tropical disturbance in the Gulf
The House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees are trying to pass legislation that would...
Congress working on what could be largest health bill in US history