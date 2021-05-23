Advertisement

MCC punches ticket to JuCo World Series

By Christopher Williams
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Highlanders are headed to Grand Junction!

McLennan Community College completed a series sweep over Cisco today to secure a spot in the Junior College World Series.

MCC jumped out to a big lead early, putting up ten runs through three innings.

Midway through the sixth inning, with the Highlanders up 13-0, the game was delayed due to heavy rain and possible lightning.

Three hours later the tarp was lifted and the teams retook the diamond.

Each team put up one more run, and MCC took home the Region 5 Super Regional title with a dominant 14-1 win.

McLennan run rules Cisco in Super Regional opener
