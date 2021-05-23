Advertisement

Prairiland senior makes school history by first student to attend an Ivy League

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT
PRAIRILAND, Texas (KXII) - For the first time in school history a Prairiland High School senior is continuing her education at an Ivy League school.

The graduating class has just over 50 seniors, and one is moving on with a major scholarship.

“This is it, I got in, I got in.” Hamill

Marietta Hamill is the salutatorian of Prairiland High School’s graduating class of 2021.

Going to Dartmouth College has been her dream since 7th grade.

“It was just a moment of just complete happiness cause I realized that all my hard work had been completely worth it,” Hamill said.

She said she’s always had a special place in her heart for science, and will be continuing her love for it in college.

" It took a long time to figure out what I wanted to do specifically but over the last two years I decided that epidemiology and public health was what I wanted to focus on,” Hamill said.

Dartmouth gave Hamill a little over $72,000 a year in scholarship with other scholarships pending.

She said she hasn’t been on the college campus yet due to the pandemic but that wasn’t stopping her for still wanting to attend.

“I think the biggest thing was just travel in general cause it is so far away but other than that, the pandemic itself never affected my decision of where to go,” Hamill said.

Hamill was a part of the Beta club, FFA club, and played multiple sports in highschool.

Her dad, Marion Hamill, is excited for the opportunities that his daughter will get to take part in at Dartmouth.

“I’m not sure how I feel about her going 17 hundred miles away from home but I’m very proud of her, very proud of the opportunity that she is going to have,” Marion Hamill said.

She hopes her story inspires others, to chase their dreams.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re at a small school or a big school if you want to get somewhere and do something, you can do it. I had a lot of people tell me, you can’t do that, you’re from Prairiland no one is going to accept you from a school that small but here I am,” Hamill said.

