Scattered Rain Continues But We’ll Be Warming Up and Drying Up Soon!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Scattered rain will continue this evening with most of it being near and east of I-35. Temperatures only cool to the upper 60′s for the overnight, with another round of scattered rain moving in around 5am. The rain lasts through Monday morning, with more isolated activity as we head through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70′s. Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll only have spotty activity, but overall things look to be much drier once we get passed Monday. This will allow highs to get back into the low to mid 80′s by the middle of the week.

Sunshine will be seen much more by the end of the work week, with highs getting into the upper 80′s Friday afternoon. Another spotty rain chance arrives on Saturday, but otherwise next weekend is looking to be pretty nice with highs in the mid 80′s. Looking ahead, the mid 80′s look to stay with us with rain chances overall staying low as we head into the following week.

