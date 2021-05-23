Advertisement

Scattered Rain Returns This Afternoon with Sunny, Dry Weather on The Way

By Elliot Wilson
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunday morning we’ll have spotty rain, with scattered showers coming back as we head into the afternoon. Those showers move out around 7pm, after which we’ll have dry weather the rest of the evening. Another round of rain moves in for your Monday, but after that some dry weather will move in.

A mid-level High over Mexico will dry us up by Wednesday, with highs getting back into the mid 80′s for most. Dry weather continues after that into next weekend, where could possibly get to the 90 mark. As far as the tropics are concerned, everything is quiet as of now other than subtropical storm Ana, which is up in the Northern Atlantic. However, this won’t be moving anywhere near the United States as we go into next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MJ Dixon was diagnosed with leukemia in February after he began to experience pain in his legs.
Central Texas boy with leukemia needs a bone marrow donor; the chance he’ll find one is slim
Deputies seized cash, guns and drugs worth about $70,000 after an early-morning traffic stop in...
Drugs, cash, guns seized after early-morning traffic stop in rural Central Texas
Thomas Elvin Darnell was arrested Monday in Kansas.
Kansas man arrested in nearly 40-year-old Texas murder case
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will allocate around $2.5 billion in food...
Texas families with students who get free or reduced-price lunches could be eligible for as much as $1,200 in food aid
Da’Veon Marquice Green, 17, was reported missing on May 14.
Another Central Texas teenager reported missing

Latest News

Scattered Showers Return This Afternoon with Dry Weather Coming Soon
fastcast storms stormy clouds cloudy overcast rain
More Rain Heading Into Next Week Before We Dry Out and Heat Up
A Few More Waves of Rain Before Warm, Dry Weather Arrives
FastCast
Rain chance go up this weekend as we track a tropical disturbance in the Gulf