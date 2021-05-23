Advertisement

Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting in Copperas Cove

Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - An investigation is underway after a shooting involving a Copperas Cove Police Officer.

On May 23, 2021, around 12:45 pm, the Copperas Cove Police Department responded to the 1500 Block of Robertson Avenue, after receiving multiple calls from citizens of a shooting incident.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that an off-duty Copperas Cove Police Officer was involved in the shooting. The officer was not injured during the incident, but a female driver was transported to Scott & White Hospital in Temple with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation.

