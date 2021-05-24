Advertisement

11-year-old girl dies in hit-and run crash on Central Texas highway

The Department of Public Safety is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a fatal crash Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 190. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MILANO, Texas (KWTX) – The Department of Public Safety is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a crash Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 190 north of Milano that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl.

The girl was not properly secured by her safety belt, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said, and died at the scene.

The multiple-vehicle crash occurred as the drivers of a black sedan and a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu in which the girl was riding both attempted to pass another vehicle in a marked no-passing zone, Washko said.

The black sedan struck a southbound Hyundai Sonata driven by a 20-year-old Cameron man and the Malibu struck a southbound 2019 Jeep Cherokee that was behind the Hyundai and was driven by a 29-year-old Bellville woman.

The driver of the black sedan did not stop, Washko said.

The 31-year-old Killeen woman who was driving the Malibu and the occupants of the Jeep were taken to Temple area hospitals with non-incapacitating injuries, he said.

The DPS is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the black sedan.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Milam County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 697-7033.

