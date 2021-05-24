AMBER Alert Canceled: Missing two-year old found safe

Amarillo, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE (8:00 a.m.) Amarillo police said a missing child and mother were found after an AMBER Alert was issued early this morning.

KFDA reports the woman was identified as Lorena Michelle Reyes, a 22-year-old Hispanic female, and her three-year-old son Alejandro Alvarado.

According to KFDA, APD said the family had tried to reach Reyes, but her phone has been turned off for several hours.

___________

Police are searching for a two-year old boy, connected to an AMBER Alert issued out of Amarillo.

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety issued the alert at around 4:30 am.

It shows they are looking for two-year old Alejandro Alvarado Jr., who is reported to be 3′0″ and 30 lbs., with brown eyes.

The alert shows he could be with 24-year old Alejandro Alvarado Sr., who is 5′10′ and around 240 lbs.

He has black hair and brown eyes and neck tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Police say they are possibly in a gray 2014 Ford Fusion with Texas plates NGM3002

They were last seen on the 100 Block of N. Washington St. in Amarillo last night at around 10 pm.

If you know anything, call police.

