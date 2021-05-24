Another crash on I-35 backs up traffic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Another crash on I-35 was backing up traffic Monday afternoon.

The accident, which the Texas Department of Transportation described as minor, happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near South18th Street in Waco.

Traffic was backed up to Valley Mills Drive at around 1:45 p.m.

An accident involving a truck snarled northbound and southbound traffic Monday morning on I-35 in Lorena.

