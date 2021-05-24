Childress’ contract not renewed by Texas A&M after 16 seasons

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork announced today that Head Baseball Coach Rob Childress’ contract would not be renewed.

“Coach Childress is a great man and we appreciate his long-term dedication to Texas A&M and for leading our baseball program with class and dignity in every phase,” Bjork said. “Coach Childress deserves our respect and admiration for how he represented our program, and we wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter. I also want to thank our players for their determination and perseverance during this season with all of the protocols in place.

“In our analysis, we believe the program needs a new voice and a new identity, and our search for the next head coach will begin immediately. We, as Aggies, have high expectations for Texas A&M baseball, and we believe this is the best college baseball program in the country and we will attract a great head coach.”

In 16 seasons as the Aggies’ head coach, Childress led Texas A&M to 13 NCAA tournament appearances, including a school-record 13 consecutive appearances from 2007-2019. His teams won six NCAA Regional titles, two conference regular-season crowns, four league tournament titles and made College World Series appearances in 2011 and 2017. His record as head coach of the Aggies was 622-336-3.

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.