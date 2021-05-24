Advertisement

Childress’ contract not renewed by Texas A&M after 16 seasons

Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork announced today that Head Baseball Coach Rob Childress’ contract would not be renewed.

“Coach Childress is a great man and we appreciate his long-term dedication to Texas A&M and for leading our baseball program with class and dignity in every phase,” Bjork said. “Coach Childress deserves our respect and admiration for how he represented our program, and we wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter. I also want to thank our players for their determination and perseverance during this season with all of the protocols in place.

“In our analysis, we believe the program needs a new voice and a new identity, and our search for the next head coach will begin immediately. We, as Aggies, have high expectations for Texas A&M baseball, and we believe this is the best college baseball program in the country and we will attract a great head coach.”

In 16 seasons as the Aggies’ head coach, Childress led Texas A&M to 13 NCAA tournament appearances, including a school-record 13 consecutive appearances from 2007-2019. His teams won six NCAA Regional titles, two conference regular-season crowns, four league tournament titles and made College World Series appearances in 2011 and 2017. His record as head coach of the Aggies was 622-336-3.

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

Most Read

The Department of Public Safety is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a fatal crash Sunday...
11-year-old girl dies in hit-and run crash on Central Texas highway
The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Woman shot by off-duty officer says she was trying to get to the hospital
A crash involving a truck Monday morning on Interstate 35 snarled northbound and southbound...
Crash on I-35 snarls northbound and southbound traffic
A shooting during an argument Monday morning at an apartment complex sent a woman to a local...
Shooting during argument at apartment complex sends woman to local hospital
Traffic was backed up to Valley Mills Drive.
Another crash on I-35 backs up traffic

Latest News

MCC prepares for JuCo World Series
The McLennan baseball team poses with the Region V Super Regional Trophy
Highlanders prepare for JuCo World Series
Phil Mickelson watches his shot off the fifth tee during the final round at the PGA...
Ageless wonder Phil Mickelson wins PGA to be oldest major champ
MCC Highlanders celebrate after winning the Region 5 Super Regional Series
MCC punches ticket to JuCo World Series