City reopens Lake Jacksonville after flooding
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: May. 23, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville has reopened Lake Jacksonville.
“Lake Jacksonville is now open to all activities at this time,” stated a post on the City of Jacksonville Facebook page. “Please watch for floating debris and keep watercraft away from boathouses and property that may cause a big wake.”
The City of Jacksonville closed Lake Jacksonville to activities like boating, jet skis, and swimming on May 19 due to the lake’s high water level.
