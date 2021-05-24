City reopens Lake Jacksonville after flooding

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville has reopened Lake Jacksonville.

“Lake Jacksonville is now open to all activities at this time,” stated a post on the City of Jacksonville Facebook page. “Please watch for floating debris and keep watercraft away from boathouses and property that may cause a big wake.”

The City of Jacksonville closed Lake Jacksonville to activities like boating, jet skis, and swimming on May 19 due to the lake’s high water level.

