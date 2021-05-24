Advertisement

Longview police investigating shooting incident that left 1 person dead, 1 wounded

Police lights
Police lights(KLTV)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: May. 23, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Second Street Saturday night and left one person dead and one with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page, LPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Second Street at 11:17 a.m. Saturday to check out a report that gunshots had been heard in the area. The officers found a dead man with a gunshot wound and learned that another person drove to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Longview police detectives are actively working on the case t determine what happened,” the Facebook post stated.

Anyone with any information about the shooting incident is urged to call the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1199.

