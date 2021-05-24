More rain tomorrow but drier and toasty to end the week

After a soggy weekend, we still have a couple more days of rain to get through. That being said, it won’t be rainy all week, as as drier weather shows itself by the middle to end of the week. Tomorrow looks to be the last day with widespread coverage of rain and storms. Tuesday morning’s rain chance will all depend on what happens tonight to our northwest. There may be a few storms that hold together long enough to reach us by morning. After that, tomorrow afternoon, brings more scattered showers and weaker thunderstorms. Similar to what we’ve seen the past few days, areas along and east of I-35 still have the highest rain chances tomorrow afternoon.

As far as flooding concerns go...flooding is not expected to be widespread, but some problem spots on roadways are possible, especially in those low spots or near construction zones.

Finally, it looks like a break in the rain is on the way for the middle and end of the upcoming week. Wednesday there is only a 20% of rain, so mainly dry, and Thursday will stay dry with highs warming into the mid to upper 80s.

As for Memorial Day weekend, there’s still some some questions about rain chances, mainly Friday and Saturday. We could see some showers and storms either/both days, but coverage and best locations to see that rain is still in question. For now, showers and storms look to be on an isolated basis, but it’s a trend to watch as we approach the weekend. No matter if we see rain or not, it will be toasty with high temperatures close to 90 degrees plus the humidity sticks with us through the weekend.

