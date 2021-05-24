Advertisement

Newly opened center for people with Down syndrome vandalized

By KCRA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KCRA) – Police are trying to track down whoever vandalized a newly opened center for people with Down syndrome.

GiGi’s Playhouse Sacramento opened its doors about a week ago after three years of fundraising and construction.

Funded by donations and run by volunteers, the organization’s mission is to change the way the world sees Down syndrome.

The organization said they do that by providing free, purposeful programming that’s educational, therapeutic and supportive of people of all ages with Down syndrome and their families.

That’s why the group is so disturbed and disheartened that someone would scrawl hateful messages on the center’s windows.

“To have it open for not even a full week and then find this awful hate speech written on one of our welcome windows was just an absolute gut punch,” said Nicole Harrigan, the board president of GiGi’s Playhouse. “It also underscores the absolute need for us to be here.”

The group thinks the vandalism happened sometime overnight Friday into Saturday.

They don’t have security cameras installed yet because the facility is so new.

Copyright 2021 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Public Safety is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a fatal crash Sunday...
11-year-old girl dies in hit-and run crash on Central Texas highway
The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Woman shot by off-duty officer says she was trying to get to the hospital
A crash involving a truck Monday morning on Interstate 35 snarled northbound and southbound...
Crash on I-35 snarls northbound and southbound traffic
A shooting during an argument Monday morning at an apartment complex sent a woman to a local...
Shooting during argument at apartment complex sends woman to local hospital
Traffic was backed up to Valley Mills Drive.
Another crash on I-35 backs up traffic

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a joint press conference with Israel Prime Minister...
US will aid Gaza, Blinken says
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
Blinken: US will aid Gaza without helping Hamas
A pilot has died after Nellis Air Force Base officials say an aircraft operated by a military...
Pilot dies after military contract aircraft crashes in Las Vegas
The NTSB is investigating the incident.
Pilot killed in jet crash near Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
‘Turning mourning into dancing’: Festival to remember Floyd on anniversary of his death