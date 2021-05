WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Greg May Honda Pet of the Week for May 21st, 2021 is “Cupid”. He’s 3yrs old and loves people with his whole heart. He is available for adoption from the Humane Society of Central Texas.

The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco. Its number is (254) 754-1454.

